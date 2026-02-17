Assam CM flags sharp rise in Muslim population, blames ex-Cong govts for illegal infiltration

Guwahati, Feb 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed concern over what he described as a worrying demographic situation in the state, alleging a sharp rise in the Muslim population due to illegal infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh during previous Congress regimes.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma claimed that Assam’s overall condition was “not very good” and linked several socio-political challenges to demographic changes over the years.

He alleged that a significant section of the Muslim population in the state comprised people who had migrated illegally from Bangladesh in the past.

The Chief Minister further claimed that only a small percentage of Muslims in Assam think in the interest of the country, while a larger section allegedly consists of people who entered the state from across the international border.

According to CM Sarma, such migration took place largely during the Congress’ tenure in power, which, he alleged, failed to effectively protect Assam’s borders and demographic balance.

The Chief Minister also alleged that these migrants could pose a security concern, claiming they may support Bangladesh during any future conflict situation. He reiterated his government’s stand that illegal migration remains one of the most serious challenges facing Assam and the Northeast as a whole.

CM Sarma said the BJP-led government has taken a firm approach to safeguard Assam’s identity, land, and resources.

He pointed to measures such as eviction drives against encroachment, strengthening border surveillance, and updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as steps aimed at addressing the issue.

The CM accused the Congress of pursuing “appeasement politics” for decades, alleging that such policies encouraged large-scale migration and altered the state’s demographic structure.

He said the present government is committed to correcting what he described as “historical mistakes” and ensuring long-term security and stability for the state.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have strongly criticised the Chief Minister’s remarks, accusing him of attempting to polarise voters and divert attention from governance issues.

Congress leaders have rejected the allegations, maintaining that they are divisive and factually incorrect.

The issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh has long been a politically sensitive topic in Assam, shaping electoral debates and policy decisions for decades, particularly since the Assam Movement and the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985.

