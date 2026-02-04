Assam CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi for enhancing state’s budget

Guwahati, Feb 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for significantly enhancing the state’s share of central devolution in the Union Budget, stating that the move reflects New Delhi’s continued trust in Assam’s development trajectory.

Read More

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that the Union government has consistently prioritised Assam’s growth and rewarded its positive economic momentum under the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He highlighted that Assam has been allocated Rs 49,725 crore this year as part of central devolution, which he said would strongly support the state’s ambitious development plans.

“The Union Govt has consistently prioritised development in Assam and has rewarded Assam’s positive growth momentum with an increase in share of Central devolution in the #ViksitBharatBudget. Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for allotting ₹49,725 crore this year to support our growth ambitions,” CM Sarma posted.

Officials in the state government said the enhanced allocation would strengthen Assam’s fiscal capacity, enabling higher investment in infrastructure, education, healthcare, connectivity and social welfare schemes.

The increased devolution is also expected to provide greater flexibility to the state in implementing region-specific development programmes.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly maintained that Assam’s improved financial position is the result of sustained reforms, improved governance and focused development initiatives undertaken over the past few years.

According to state finance department officials, Assam has recorded steady growth in its own tax and non-tax revenues, along with better utilisation of central funds.

CM Sarma also underscored that the Centre’s support has been instrumental in accelerating major infrastructure projects across Assam, including highways, bridges, railways, inland waterways and urban development initiatives.

He said these investments are crucial for integrating Assam more closely with national and regional markets, boosting employment and attracting private investment.

Political observers note that the increased central devolution comes at a time when Assam is positioning itself as a key growth engine in the Northeast. The state government has been projecting Assam as a gateway to Southeast Asia, with a focus on logistics, tourism, manufacturing and energy sectors.

With the fresh allocation, the Assam government is expected to further scale up its development programmes in line with the Centre’s broader vision of inclusive and balanced regional growth under Viksit Bharat, officials added.

--IANS

tdr/dpb