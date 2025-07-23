Assam CM expresses condolence on demise of noted theatre personality Ratan Thiyam

Guwahati, July 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences on the demise of noted theatre personality Ratan Thiyam.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Sarma wrote, “A leading light of the Theatre for Roots movement, Shri Ratan Thiyam dedicated his life to bringing indigenous theatre and art practices to the global stage. A Padma awardee, his productions were rich in talent and messaging.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned, “He was a brilliant ambassador of the rich culture of Manipur and the North East and was able to use art as a vehicle to convey people’s emotions and aspirations. My deepest condolences on his demise.”

Celebrated theatre icon Ratan Thiyam, a stalwart of Indian performing arts and a key figure in the “theatre of roots” movement, passed away on Wednesday. He was 77.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential dramatists in modern Indian theatre, Thiyam leaves a legacy that redefined stagecraft by fusing ancient Indian traditions with contemporary narratives.

Born on January 20, 1948, in Manipur, Thiyam -- also known by the name Thiyam Nemai -- was a multifaceted artist. A playwright, director, painter, and musician, his work was deeply rooted in the cultural ethos of his home state but resonated nationally and internationally.

He gained prominence in the 1970s as a pioneer of the “theatre of roots” movement, which sought to decolonise Indian theatre and reconnect it with its indigenous heritage.

His productions, marked by profound philosophical depth and visual grandeur, were known for their blend of classical Manipuri performance styles, mythology, and pressing socio-political themes.

Thiyam founded the Chorus Repertory Theatre in Imphal, which became a hub for experimental and culturally immersive performances.

Over the decades, he earned numerous accolades, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987 -- one of India’s highest honours in the field of performing arts. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian theatre, but Thiyam’s contributions will continue to inspire generations of artists and theatre enthusiasts across the globe.

--IANS

tdr/skp