Assam CM distributes cheques under CMAAA 1.0, beneficiaries praise initiative​

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday participated in a cheque distribution program under the Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) 1.0 at the Khanapara Veterinary Field. ​

The main objective of this program was to make the state's youth financially strong and self-reliant by providing them with self-employment opportunities.​

During the program, the Chief Minister handed over cheques to selected beneficiaries under the scheme. He stated that the government is committed to empowering youth and creating employment across Assam.​

Sarma stated that under this scheme, eligible youth can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh, with or without collateral. The government plans to further expand this assistance to young entrepreneurs in the future by linking it with the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.​

The Chief Minister elaborated that in the first phase of CMAAA 1.0, approximately 100,000 youth will receive an initial instalment of Rs 1 lakh. In the second phase, 12,000 beneficiaries will receive additional assistance, while in the final phase, another 12,000 youth will receive a full Rs 2 lakh.​

He said, "It is a matter of pride for us that a strong model of self-employment is being developed in Assam."​

Beneficiaries at the event praised the government's initiative.​

A female beneficiary told IANS, "We have benefited greatly from the government's efforts. With financial assistance, we can increase our earnings and earn more than before. The government is paying special attention to women."​

Another female beneficiary said this assistance has been very useful, enabling them to increase their income.​

A male beneficiary said, "Nothing happened under previous governments, but the current government is very helpful."​

Another beneficiary who runs a bakery shop said, "We will expand our business with the first one lakh rupees we received."​

