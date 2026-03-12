Assam CM alleges Pawan Khera attempted to reach militant groups to influence polls

Guwahati, March 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Pawan Khera attempted to contact militant organisations in the state to influence election outcomes, claiming that multiple cases have already been registered against him.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said that three to four cases have been filed in connection with the alleged attempt to reach out to militant groups ahead of the elections.

The Chief Minister also hinted at possible legal consequences for the Congress leader after the polls. “Three to four cases have already been registered in the name of Pawan Khera for trying to contact some militant organisations in Assam to influence election results,” Sarma told reporters.

He further said that the outcome of the cases and possible arrests would become clear only after the election process is over.

“So who will end up in jail? You will know only after the elections. I think Pawan Khera’s final address will be in an Assam jail,” the Chief Minister said.

Officials have not yet released detailed information regarding the specific cases mentioned by the Chief Minister.

Sarma’s remarks have triggered a fresh political controversy ahead of the elections in the state, with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress trading allegations.

While the BJP leadership has maintained that strict action will be taken if any attempt is made to influence elections through illegal means, the Congress has yet to issue a detailed response to the Chief Minister’s claims.

The allegations come at a politically sensitive time as parties intensify their campaigns in the run-up to the elections.

The 126 - member Assembly is likely to go to the polls in April or May this year. The Congress has already announced a list of 26 candidates for this year's elections.

In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP, and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats in the House.

--IANS

tdr/skp