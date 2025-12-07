Assam Cabinet clears tea estate land transfer for Silchar Greenfield airport construction

Guwahati, Dec 7 (IANS) In a major push to infrastructure expansion in Barak Valley, the Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved the transfer of 3,000 bighas of land at Doloo Tea Estate in Silchar to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a long-pending greenfield airport -- marking a decisive step toward securing Union Cabinet approval for the project.

The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, is expected to revive momentum around the airport proposal, which has been at the centre of political debate, land-related disputes and public protests over the past few years.

The new airport, once cleared by the Union government and taken up for construction, is projected to significantly improve connectivity in Barak Valley, reduce dependence on the Kumbhirgram Airport, and unlock economic activity across southern Assam and neighbouring regions.

Officials said the state Cabinet's land-transfer approval removes the last major procedural hurdle before the proposal is submitted to the Union Cabinet for final sanction.

A senior government functionary noted that the move aligns with Assam's broader strategy of enhancing air infrastructure to support regional trade, tourism and logistics.

While the Doloo Tea Estate land issue had previously sparked controversy over alleged forced eviction of tea workers and destruction of tea bushes, the state government has said that all acquisition procedures were lawful and aimed at long-term public interest.

With Sunday's approval, the state government is expected to expedite coordination with the AAI and the Centre to finalise the project blueprint, rehabilitation measures and financial contours before work begins.

Apart from the Doloo Tera Estate decision, the state Cabinet also cleared a series of key proposals, including land allotment to 1,200 families under Mission Basundhara, the Assam Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025, and a joint Assam Engineering College–Dassault Systems project to introduce advanced programmes in aerospace, defence, automotive and electric mobility.

The state Cabinet further approved compensation for 884 families affected by land acquisition for a four-lane National Highway project in Dima Hasao district, administrative approval for Assam's second Sainik School at Longvaku in Karbi Anglong, and the inclusion of Assam's history and geography as compulsory subjects for Classes 6 to 8.

