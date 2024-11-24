Assam: BSF troops assist in emergency fire incident, safeguard border village

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): The troops of Border Security Forces evacucated children, elderly persons and women after responding to a distress call reporting outbreak of fire in Assam's Bhogdore village.

The troops of the 19 Battalion, BOP Bhogdore, under SHQ Dhubri, extended timely assistance to a local resident in distress.

"On November 24 about 9: 45 am, a distress call was received from Nizamuddin Ahmed, Vice President of Gram Panchayat Bhogdore, reporting a fire outbreak at the residence of Najrul Hoque S/o Sur Hoque, located in the village of Bhogdore. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, BSF personnel immediately rushed to the spot with firefighting equipment," the BSF said in a statement.

"One BSF team swiftly evacuated children, elderly persons, and women from nearby kuccha houses, while another team began efforts to extinguish the fire using fire extinguishers and other available tools. With coordinated efforts and the support of local villagers, the fire was successfully controlled and extinguished within 30 minutes. The timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent areas, safeguarding approximately 14 nearby kuccha houses. No casualties or injuries were reported. The affected house sustained only minor damage," the BSF added.

The villagers and family members expressed their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the swift and compassionate response exhibited by BSF troops, it added.

This incident underscores the BSF's commitment to the welfare and safety of border communities, reinforcing its role as guardians not only of the nation's borders but also of the people residing there. The BSF remains steadfast in its mission to assist and protect the border populace at all times, the release added. (ANI)

