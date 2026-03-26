Assam BJP must rise above ticket row, party is supreme: Veteran leader Bijoya Chakravarty

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Amid discontent within the BJP over denial of tickets to several sitting legislators ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, former MP and veteran leader Bijoya Chakravarty on Thursday asserted that the party must remain above individual aspirations, urging leaders and workers to avoid dissent.

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Speaking at the inauguration of the election office of BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sharma in the New Guwahati constituency, Chakravarty, 86, said that denial of a party ticket should not become a reason for internal opposition.

“Party is supreme, not the ticket. One should not oppose the party simply because they were denied a ticket. The BJP has taken its decisions after due consideration, and there should be no room for questioning that,” she said.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of growing unease within the state unit, where at least 18 sitting MLAs, including several ministers, have been denied tickets for the upcoming polls as part of the party’s candidate reshuffle strategy.

While some leaders have publicly expressed disappointment, the BJP leadership has maintained that the selections were made keeping winnability, performance, and long-term organisational interests in mind.

Chakravarty, one of the senior-most leaders of the party, emphasised the need for discipline and unity at a crucial electoral juncture. “The strength of the BJP lies in its organisational integrity. Leaders and workers must work collectively to ensure victory,” she said.

Highlighting the party’s governance record, she added that the BJP government in Assam has delivered on development and security, which should remain the focus during the campaign.

The veteran leader also expressed confidence in the candidature of Diplu Ranjan Sharma, urging voters to extend their support to him.

The BJP is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle in Assam, with the leadership banking on its governance record and organisational strength, even as internal challenges over ticket distribution continue to surface.

Notably, a majority of BJP leaders who were unhappy over the ticket distribution and had decided to contest the polls as independent candidates have withdrawn their nominations following outreach efforts by senior party leadership.

--IANS

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