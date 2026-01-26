Assam: Army Public School celebrates Republic Day with patriotic fervour

Guwahati, Jan 26 (IANS) Army Public School (APS) Narangi marked the 77th Republic Day of India on Monday with great enthusiasm, dignity, and patriotic zeal, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to national values, civic consciousness, and holistic education.

The celebrations began on the school campus with the unfurling of the National Flag by the Principal, Dr Bandana Baruah, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem.

The solemn ceremony infused a profound sense of pride, unity and reverence for the Constitution among students, teachers and staff members. A melodious choir presentation further enriched the occasion, resonating with themes of patriotism, sacrifice and national harmony, and evoking a deep emotional connect with the ideals of the Republic.

Highlighting the institution’s active engagement beyond the campus, students of APS Narangi were accorded the honour of participating in the ceremonial march past during the Republic Day celebrations held at the Assam Legislative Assembly Complex.

Their disciplined performance and confident bearing reflected the school’s emphasis on character building, leadership and respect for national traditions, making it a moment of immense pride for the entire APS Narangi fraternity.

Adding a creative and visionary dimension to the celebrations, a team of 12 students presented a vibrant skit titled “Viksit Bharat: Sapne Se Safalta Tak”: A Student’s Vision for a Superpowered India 2047 at Lok Bhawan.

Through compelling performances and thoughtful dialogue, the skit captured the aspirations of young India, envisioning a future that is progressive, inclusive, technologically advanced and socially empowered. The presentation underscored the role of youth as torchbearers of the nation’s destiny.

Reinforcing its commitment to social and environmental responsibility, APS Narangi also launched an e-waste collection and recycling drive as part of the Republic Day observances.

The initiative aimed at raising awareness about responsible disposal of electronic waste and promoting sustainable practices among students and the community, aligning environmental stewardship with national development goals.

The 77th Republic Day celebration at Army Public School Narangi emerged as a meaningful confluence of patriotism, cultural expression, civic awareness and social responsibility.

