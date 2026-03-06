Assam: Another AIUDF MLA resigns from the party

Guwahati, March 6 (IANS) The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is facing renewed internal turbulence in Assam following the resignation of another party MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar, who represents the Hailakandi Assembly constituency.

Laskar announced on Friday that he has stepped down from the party, adding to the political uncertainty surrounding the AIUDF ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle in the state.

However, the legislator has not publicly specified the reasons behind his decision to quit the party.

Laskar's resignation comes at a time when the AIUDF is already dealing with disciplinary action against two of its legislators over alleged anti-party activities.

The party's central committee had suspended Abdul Aziz, the MLA from Badarpur, and Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, MLA from Sonai Assembly seat who also served as the party's vice-president. Both leaders were suspended from the AIUDF for a period of six years.

In its suspension order, the party said it had been closely monitoring the activities of the two MLAs, which it described as controversial and detrimental to the organisation's interests.

The leadership alleged that their actions had adversely affected the party's image and constituted a serious violation of party discipline.

The order further claimed that the two legislators were extending support to another political party and were preparing to switch allegiance.

The suspension orders were issued under provisions of the party's constitution and were signed by AIUDF General Secretary (Administration) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed.

Earlier on Thursday, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said the decision was taken after holding consultations with people from different sections of society.

"Today, I have decided to leave the AIUDF. I have taken this decision after consulting people from different sections of society for the sake of peace and harmony," he wrote.

The legislator did not indicate his future political plans or clarify whether he intends to join another political party. However, the speculation is rife that Barbhuiya is set to join the BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and he will contest the polls in the Sonai Assembly seat in the Cachar district.

He was known to having close proximity with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the last several years.

Barbhuiya's move comes amid a phase of political realignments in Assam as parties prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In recent weeks, several leaders across parties have either switched political affiliations or hinted at possible shifts, signalling a fluid political landscape in the state.

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya is a prominent political figure from southern Assam and has been associated with the AIUDF for several years. He represents the Sonai Assembly constituency in Cachar district, a politically significant seat in the Barak Valley region.

--IANS

tdr/svn