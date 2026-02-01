Assam: Akhil Gogoi backs Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi as CM for state polls

Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA in Assam, Akhil Gogoi, said on Sunday that opposition parties in the state are working towards forming a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi being projected as the preferred Chief Ministerial face.

Read More

The crucial meeting of opposition leaders was held earlier in the day at Orchid Park in Golaghat.

Speaking after reaching Guwahati, Akhil Gogoi said that seven political parties took part in the discussions aimed at strengthening coordination for the upcoming electoral battle.

"In today's meeting, we clearly said that this time Gaurav Gogoi should be made the Chief Minister of Assam. Seven parties will fight together against the BJP," he said, adding that the Congress leader had agreed in principle.

He said all political parties were broadly on the same page about opposition unity, though seat-sharing arrangements are still being worked out.

"Complete seat distribution could not be finalised today, but the talks were very positive. We are demanding only 15 Assembly seats. Though we have organisational strength to contest more across Upper Assam, Lower Assam and other regions, for the sake of unity we are ready to contest only 15," he added.

Targeting the BJP-led state government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Akhil Gogoi alleged that the Opposition's poll campaign would focus on unseating the current BJP government in the state.

He accused the Chief Minister of making divisive remarks to stay in the public spotlight and said the Opposition would attempt to bring together people from all communities in Assam.

"Our fight is against corruption and what we see as communal politics. We will continue this struggle," he added.

The developments signal growing efforts among opposition parties in Assam to unite ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, which are expected to be a major political contest in the northeastern state.

--IANS

tdr/khz