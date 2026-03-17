Assam: AIUDF MLA expelled from the party, set to join BJP’s ally​

Guwahati, March 18 (IANS) The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday expelled Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam from the party for six years over allegations of anti-party activities, while the legislators also sent a resignation letter to the party chief Badruddin Ajamal in a significant political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections. ​

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Party leaders said Islam, who also served as a vice-president of the AIUDF, was earlier suspended following complaints that he had been engaging in activities detrimental to the party’s interests. ​

After reviewing the matter, the leadership decided to impose a six-year expulsion on him. ​

“The party had received credible inputs about his involvement in anti-party activities. After due consideration, a decision has been taken to expel him for six years,” a senior AIUDF leader said. ​

Sources indicated that the disciplinary action came amid growing speculation over Islam’s possible shift to another political party. ​

Reports suggest that the Mankachar MLA is likely to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in the coming days, though no official confirmation has come from him yet. ​

Meanwhile, within an hour of his expulsion from the party, Islam also sent a letter to the party leadership expressing his desire to quit. ​

The development is seen as a setback for the AIUDF, particularly in lower Assam, where the party has traditionally held influence among minority voters. Islam has been a prominent figure in the party in the region, and his exit could impact its organisational strength in the Mankachar constituency. ​

The departure of Islam, who was once a close confidant of the party chief Badruddin Ajmal, also reflects internal challenges within the AIUDF as parties realign and leaders switch sides ahead of the polls.

The expulsion underscores the party’s attempt to enforce discipline and send a strong message against dissent within its ranks. ​

With the Assembly elections approaching, such defections and disciplinary actions are expected to intensify, as political parties seek to consolidate their positions and strengthen their electoral prospects in the state.

--IANS

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