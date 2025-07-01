Assam achieves record paddy procurement in Kharif season 2024–25

Guwahati, July 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, announced a historic milestone in the state's agricultural sector, with a record procurement of 6.97 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024–25 -- the highest ever achieved.

The figure marks a staggering 122 per cent increase from the previous year's 3.14 lakh MT and surpasses the 2022–23 procurement of 5.92 lakh MT.

Chief Minister Sarma attributed this success to the state government's efforts in strengthening market linkages for farmers and ensuring timely Minimum Support Price (MSP) disbursements.

"This remarkable achievement reflects our commitment to ensuring that our farmers are connected to markets and receive the MSP they rightfully deserve," CM Sarma said in a statement.

He extended gratitude to officials and stakeholders involved in the procurement process.

"This record-breaking figure underscores the success of the government's enhanced procurement policies and farmer-centric initiatives, ensuring better market access and fair prices for cultivators," he added.

The latest numbers also highlight steady progress in Assam's agricultural procurement system.

Officials attribute this growth to expanded procurement centres, digitised processes, and improved MSP awareness among farmers.

With rural incomes and food security getting a boost, the state government now aims to further streamline distribution and storage infrastructure to sustain this upward trajectory in the coming seasons.

The surge in procurement underscores the state's push to enhance farmer welfare through structured agricultural policies, including direct benefit transfers and streamlined procurement mechanisms.

Officials credit improved infrastructure, digital monitoring, and expanded procurement centres for the boost.

Farmers' groups have welcomed the development, calling it a "positive step" towards stabilising incomes.

However, some have urged further expansion of procurement coverage to include marginal farmers in remote areas.

With Assam's agrarian economy heavily reliant on paddy cultivation, the record procurement signals potential for higher rural income and food security.

The state government has pledged to sustain the momentum, with plans to modernise storage facilities and increase MSP awareness campaigns ahead of the next season.

As celebrations ensue, the focus now shifts to efficient distribution and ensuring farmers reap long-term benefits from this milestone.

--IANS

tdr/khz