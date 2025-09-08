Assam: 3 ex-MLAs join Congress; party targets BJP over corruption

Guwahati, Sep 8 (IANS) In a boost to its preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Congress on Monday welcomed three former legislators into its fold, while launching a sharp attack on the ruling BJP over “corruption and company-style governance".

Former Sipajhar MLA Binanda Saikia, former Kamalpur MLA Satyabrata Kalita and former Karbi Anglong MLA Dr. Mansingh Rongpi formally joined the Congress at Indira Bhawan in Guwahati.

The joining ceremony was attended by AICC General Secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi and several senior party leaders.

The Congress said the induction of the three leaders, each with influence in different regions of the state, reflects growing disillusionment among political figures and common people with the BJP-led government.

“All sections of Assam are yearning for change. What the people have got in the past years is the most corrupt rule in the state’s history – a government run like a private company by Himanta Biswa Sarma. Rampant corruption and loot of public resources, along with divisive governance, have been its hallmark,” Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said in a post on X.

The Congress leadership stressed that the party was working to consolidate its organisation at the grassroots level and present itself as a credible alternative to the BJP.

Gaurav Gogoi said that the party’s emphasis would be on “restoring governance based on honesty, unity and justice", claiming that people are increasingly turning to Congress for a pro-people government.

Party insiders said the induction of former MLAs would help strengthen its presence across constituencies, particularly in lower Assam and the hill districts.

The APCC has been holding a series of outreach programmes across the state in the run-up to the polls expected early next year.

With the BJP facing questions over price rise, unemployment and corruption, Congress leaders believe the mood is gradually shifting in their favour.

"The upcoming Assembly elections will be decisive. The people of Assam will support Congress to bring back an inclusive and transparent government," Venugopal asserted.

--IANS

tdr/pgh