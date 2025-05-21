Assam: 138-year-old railway station awaits inauguration by PM Modi

Guwahati, May 21 (IANS) A day before the inauguration of the redeveloped 138-year-old Haibargaon station in Assam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the engineers and the officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) gave final touches on Wednesday, officials said.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NFR Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said Haibargaon station in central Assam’s Nagaon becomes the first railway station in the northeastern state among 50 stations identified in the state for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

He said that the Prime Minister would virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country, including Assam’s Haibargaon station, on May 22.

“Thursday would be a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the northeast region. This event stands out as a landmark in the national rollout of the ABSS as Haibargaon would be the first redeveloped railway station out of 50 stations identified in Assam, to be inaugurated under this ambitious scheme,” the CPRO said.

He said that the inauguration is part of a nationwide event covering 103 redeveloped stations, where Haibargaon’s inclusion, reconstructed at a project cost of approximately Rs 15.85 crore, signals the beginning of a new chapter for rail infrastructure in the region.

Sharma said that, unlike other inaugurations, Thursday carries special significance as it showcases the Prime Minister’s unwavering focus on transforming grassroots infrastructure and bridging regional gaps through modern connectivity.

The redevelopment of Haibargaon station is symbolic not only of technological and architectural upliftment but also of the government’s intent to bring the northeast region of India into the fold of rapid national development, he pointed out.

“It is a proud moment for NFR as well as Assam, as it leads the state’s participation in one of the Indian Railways’ most ambitious station redevelopment initiatives.”

Sharma said that the selection of Haibargaon as the first station to be inaugurated under ABSS in Assam reflects its strategic importance and the successful execution of the project with a clear vision for passenger-centric modernisation.

With its upgraded amenities, improved accessibility and cultural aesthetics, the station sets a benchmark for the 49 other stations in Assam lined up for redevelopment, he said.

The CPRO said that as the Prime Minister inaugurates this gateway to a modern rail experience, Haibargaon emerges not just as a station but as a symbol of progress, pride and promise for the people of Assam and the northeast region.

