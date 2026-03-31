Ashwini Bhide appointed as Mumbai’s first woman BMC Commissioner

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) In a landmark administrative reshuffle, the Government of Maharashtra on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer of the 1995 batch, Ashwini Bhide as the Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With this appointment, Bhide makes history as the first woman to lead India’s richest civic body.

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The official order, issued by Subhash Umranikar, Joint Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra, confirms that Bhide will succeed Bhushan Gagrani, who retired from service on Tuesday.

The other contenders for the BMC Commissioner’s post included Aseem Gupta, Anil Diggikar, Milind Mhaiskar and Sanjay Mukherjee. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis picked Bhide, surpassing some officers senior to her.

Prior to this elevation, Bhide was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). She is widely recognised for her administrative discipline and her role in executing major infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Until further orders are issued, Ashwini Bhide will continue to hold additional charge as the Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Bhide’s appointment comes at a crucial time as Mumbai undergoes massive urban transformation, including the completion of the Coastal Road and various Metro phases.

Her deep knowledge of the BMC — having previously served as an Additional Municipal Commissioner — is expected to provide the stability and expertise required to navigate the city's complex civic challenges.

Further, Bhide will assume charge days after the BMC’s budget worth Rs 80,952 crore was presented for the year 2026-27. She will be tasked with managing the fiscal prudence while fulfilling the poll promises during her tenure.

Her reputation for "no-nonsense" governance is expected to bring tighter control over the BMC's massive budget and pre-monsoon desilting works.

Earlier, Bhide had held posts including Additional Commissioner, BMC during the Coronavirus pandemic, Secretary, School Education in launching the SARAL database to digitise student and administrative records, Addl. Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA in carrying out major "big-ticket" projects including Eastern Freeway, Sahar Elevated Access Road, and the Mumbai Monorail, Joint/Deputy Secretary to Governor and CEO of Nagpur and Sindudurg zilla parishads.

Her ability to handle the politically-sensitive Aarey Colony controversy during the implementation of Mumbai Metro 3 project proved her resilience, making her a trusted choice for the current administration to handle contentious civic issues.

Meanwhile, the government has made several strategic moves to ensure a smooth transition.

Lokesh Chandra (IAS), who is the Chairman and Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, has been appointed to succeed Ashwini Bhide as the Additional Chief Secretary in the CMO.

He will also take over her additional responsibilities, including the post of Additional Chief Secretary (Mining).

--IANS

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