Ashok Gehlot targets Centre over global crisis, criticises EAM Jaishankar for Pak 'Dalal' remark

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, expressed concern over the evolving global situation, criticising the Centre's handling of international developments and urging greater transparency with the public.

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Speaking to the media at Jaipur Airport, Gehlot said the current global scenario, particularly around oil and gas, is "extremely delicate" and required timely preparedness.

"The Union government has been late in handling the situation; all preparations should have been made on time; our efforts should ensure that public does not face challenges. No one knows in which direction war goes," the former Chief Minister added.

"The international situation is very sensitive. There should have been timely preparations. When crises like war arise, governments must take people into confidence and clearly explain the compulsions, while ensuring minimal hardship," Gehlot said.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the Union government acted late and failed to adequately prepare for the fallout of global conflicts.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address, suggesting it reflected a lack of preparedness and invited criticism.

Commenting on former US President Donald Trump's statements, Gehlot said his remarks about world leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, were inconsistent and unprecedented.

"At times he (President Trump) calls PM Modi his friend, at others he makes remarks that are difficult to understand. I have never seen a US President speak this way about leaders of other nations," he added.

Speaking on the recent Venezuela coup, Gehlot said: "President Trump showed that he could 'kidnap' the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro -- imagine, one nation kidnapping the President of another! What is truly distressing is that not a single country in the world condemned this, denounced it, or even expressed regret over it. This sends a very, very ominous signal to the entire world. Everyone is well aware of what has transpired."

Referring to Pakistan's contribution in the ongoing geopolitical developments for playing the role of a mediator, Gehlot dismissed its relevance, citing India's past military victories.

"We have seen their (Pakistan's) position in 1965, 1971 and 1999 Kargil war. Even today, there is a vast difference between India and Pakistan, yet they (Pakistan) continue to speak about mediation," he remarked.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Gehlot said: "None of the countries stood with us (India) while Turkey stood in support of Pakistan. We should understand where does Pakistan stand and what is India's position; yet they (Pakistan) are speaking of mediation."

Gehlot also criticised the use of the term "brokerage" in the context of foreign policy, calling it inappropriate.

"No Foreign Minister (referring to S. Jaishankar's remark) should use such language. If it was a slip of the tongue, it should be clarified. Otherwise, it deserves criticism," he said.

Warning about the dangers of escalating conflicts, Gehlot said the world must prioritise peace.

"If violence continues unchecked, where will the world go? There is fear of a larger conflict. At such a time, every nation must work towards peace," he added.

The former Chief Minister concluded by expressing concern over India's current global standing, drawing comparisons with past eras and urging introspection on the country's foreign policy direction.

Recollecting past incidents, Gehlot said, "People are worried where we (India) once stood and where we are in today's times. During Indira Gandhi's tenure as the country's Prime Minister, 90,000 people, including soldiers, Generals, Colonels and Majors were arrested and brought to India and today conditions are well in front of us."

--IANS

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