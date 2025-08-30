Ashok Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt over 'dual standard' on SI recruitment paperleak case

Jaipur, Aug 30 (IANS) Days after the Rajasthan High Court cancelled the 2021 Sub-Inspector recruitment exam, and the state government hailed the move, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said it "exposes double standards".

Gehlot's assertion comes a day after Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that his government has exposed the "scams" that took place during the Congress tenure.

CM Sharma said that the previous Congress government did not take any action in connection with the 2021 SI paper leak case till 2023.

On Thursday, the Rajasthan High Court had cancelled the 2021 SI recruitment exams.

Speaking at the state Congress headquarters, Gehlot said: "The High Court's decision has exposed the double character of the BJP government. In public, they talk about cancelling the SI exam, while in court, they filed an affidavit, saying it should not be cancelled."

Gehlot also targeted Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena and RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal, saying both were "friends" who had earlier tried to "topple" the Congress government.

On former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar applying for the pension as a former MLA, Gehlot said the Congress was waiting to welcome him in Rajasthan and would ask him about the reasons behind his recent moves.

Defending his government's record, Gehlot claimed the Congress had taken the strictest action in the country against paper leaks.

"We made a law with provisions of life imprisonment, a fine of Rs 10 crore, and confiscation of property. We also created an anti-cheating cell in the SOG. That is why these scams are being exposed," he said.

RPSC member Babulal Katara, accused in a paper leak case, was arrested during the Congress government, Gehlot reminded.

Gehlot also linked the crisis to the larger issue of unemployment.

"Such an environment has been created across the country that paper leaks are happening everywhere - in the Army, the Judicial, Medical, and even NEET exams. More than 50 incidents have taken place in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab, and West Bengal. Rajasthan too was affected, but the strict steps we took set an example," the Congress leader said.

He further stressed that a committee led by former IPS officer Mahendra Kumawat was formed in 2021 to suggest reforms in the examination system, based on which several steps were taken.

--IANS

arc/svn