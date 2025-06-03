Ashok Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt on rising ‘Bajri Mafia’ violence

Jaipur, June 3 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Rajasthan government on Tuesday, accusing it of either surrendering to the Bajri mafia or being in deep collusion with them.

“It seems the BJP government in Rajasthan has either completely surrendered to the Bajri mafia or its representatives are receiving such ‘value’ from the mafia that they remain silent,” Gehlot wrote on X.

The former Chief Minister added that the Bajri mafia are no longer afraid of anyone, and they can attack anyone at will, but the administration and government remain silent.

Gehlot’s statement pointedly criticises not just the government but also the police and administrative machinery, as he alleged that the influence of the Bajri mafia has grown to such a dangerous extent that they now openly target businessmen, police personnel, and government officials.

The former Chief Minister's concerns come at a time when incidents of violence linked to the Bajri mafia are on the rise across Rajasthan.

In recent weeks, there have been multiple cases of murder, assault, and open gunfire, reportedly involving illegal sand mining operations.

These incidents have triggered widespread fear among local communities and raised serious concerns over public safety.

Gehlot questioned the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens, asking: “Is there no value to the lives of ordinary people? Has the state adopted a policy of open concession to the mafia network?”

With rising public anxiety over law and order, Gehlot’s criticism has pressured the ruling BJP government to respond decisively to what appears to be a growing nexus between organised crime and inaction, or complicity, within the state machinery, said party workers.

--IANS

arc/dan