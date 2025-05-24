Ashok Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt after gravel mafia assaults man

Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a man hanging upside-down on a JCB machine while being brutally beaten by unidentified individuals, allegedly linked to the gravel mafia.

The disturbing visuals have sparked widespread outrage, with Congress leaders slamming the BJP-led Rajasthan government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Sources said that the victim is believed to be a JCB driver who was accused of oil theft. He was reportedly tied to the machine and beaten by suspected members of the gravel mafia. The identity of the assailants is yet to be confirmed.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and shared the video on his official social media handles.

In a scathing attack on the state government, Gehlot questioned: “How long will this mafia rule continue in Rajasthan? The public is asking when this frightening game, being played with the connivance of the police and administration, will come to an end?”

Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully also lashed out at the government, saying, “Humanity has crossed its limits. Rajasthan is shamed again. By looking at this act, one can clearly see who is feared more in Rajasthan—mafias or the law?”

Jully called the assault not just a crime, but an act that “shames humanity”, terming it a complete failure of the administration.

The Congress posed several pointed questions to the BJP-led administration: “Has the government blindfolded itself with power, or is it truly unable to see anything? At whose instigation is this open hooliganism happening? Why is the police administration silent? Who is protecting these mafias? Does the government have the courage to take action, or is it shielding criminals?”

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on rising crime and mafia activity in Rajasthan, with opposition leaders demanding immediate action and accountability from the state government.

--IANS

arc/dan