Ashok Gehlot slams BJP on Congress split claims

Jaipur, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a sharp counterattack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, saying that Congress will always remain united.

“PM Modi’s statement is nonsense. They haven’t been able to elect a national president for their own party, the BJP, for two years. So, is the rift within the BJP or the Congress?” he said.

Speaking to the media at Jaipur Airport, Gehlot said that PM Modi keeps making rhetoric. “Congress is capable of dealing with the way the central government is misusing agencies. We will fight this together.”

On the BJP’s defeat in the Anta by-election, Gehlot said that Congress won by 15,000 votes because the incumbent government has failed.

“The welfare schemes we ran during our tenure were discussed across the country. Even today, people in villages remember those schemes and regret the loss of the Congress government,” he said.

He accused the BJP government of weakening or discontinuing popular programmes.

“Since coming to power, they have either diluted or shut down schemes like Annapurna Yojana, pensions, scholarships, health and education initiatives. There is public resentment, but their voices are not being heard,” he said.

Commenting on the Bihar election results, Gehlot said that no one could have imagined the extent of money power used, adding that new stories are emerging every day.

“The Rs 10,000 credited to women’s accounts is another matter, but the election was won entirely through money power,” he said.

On the appointment of the new Chief Secretary, V. Srinivas, Gehlot said that the previous Chief Secretary, Sudhansh Pant, had extensive experience in Rajasthan.

“He had been advising and supporting the Chief Minister’s Office efficiently,” he said.

He added that the new Chief Secretary is a good person.

“I know him well, but he has been out of Rajasthan for 20 years. He lacks the coordination and interaction with officers that this post demands,” he said.

Gehlot said the Principal Secretary to the CM and other senior officers will now have to shoulder additional responsibility.

“Only time will tell how the new Chief Secretary performs without on-ground experience,” he noted.

--IANS

arc/dan