Ashok Gehlot seeks clarification on IPS officer’s ‘assault’ in CMO

Jaipur, July 17 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a response from the state government regarding reports doing the rounds of a physical altercation involving an IPS officer within the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) or Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR).

Addressing the media at his Jaipur residence on Thursday, Gehlot said, “I have also heard these things. Some incident has definitely occurred - what exactly happened, the government should tell the truth.”

Amid ongoing speculation that an IPS officer was allegedly slapped or assaulted in the presence of the Chief Minister, Gehlot said such an incident, if true, severely damages the credibility of the state administration.

“Someone is saying there was a scuffle, someone says the officer was slapped, such rumours are spreading. I personally have never heard of anything like this happening at the CMO or CMR. I don’t want to believe it, but these stories are now public.”

On Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Rajasthan and associated political developments, Gehlot said, “It’s an internal matter of their party. But since we’re in the opposition and such rumours are appearing in the media, about possible changes of Chief Ministers in two or four states, I felt it necessary to comment.”

He added, “The conspiracies are reportedly happening in the state or country - I just made a general remark. I haven’t seen any conspiracy myself.”

Gehlot further reiterated his earlier statement that removing the Chief Minister in just one and a half years is not in the state’s Interest. The former Chief Minister warned the government against political instability.

He also said that PM Modi should not treat the opposition as an enemy. Calling for mutual respect in politics, Gehlot urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to treat the opposition with dignity.

“Democracy is strengthened when opposition voices are respected. Today's environment is such that the Centre and state governments treat the opposition as enemies - this mindset must change.”

Targeting the current state administration, Gehlot criticised the claims made by the Chief Minister in a newspaper article about record-breaking governance.

“In just six months, people are already disillusioned. Normally, it takes three years for public dissatisfaction to surface. If the saying ‘a child’s future can be seen in the cradle’ holds true, it’s visible here in Rajasthan.”

Gehlot said the public is now questioning their electoral choices.

--IANS

arc/dan