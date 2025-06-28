Ashok Gehlot hits out at BJP, NIA over delay in justice for slain Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's family

Jaipur, June 28 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for failing to deliver justice to tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, nearly three years after his brutal murder in Udaipur.

Marking the third death anniversary of Kanhaiya Lal, Gehlot paid tribute to the deceased tailor and expressed grief that justice continues to elude the victim's family.

"It is a matter of great sadness that even after three years, he and his family have not got justice," the former Chief Minister said in a social media post.

Gehlot accused the BJP of politicising the murder case without making any real effort to ensure accountability.

"The BJP used this case politically but made no effort for justice, whereas this is a very clear case in which the entire crime and even the confession of the accused is recorded on video," he said.

Highlighting the swift action taken under the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, "During our government, the accused was arrested within just four hours. But that very night, the NIA took over the case. Since then, justice has remained pending."

He criticised the NIA and the Central government for procedural delays in the murder case.

"Only six out of 166 witnesses have testified in the last three years. No special court or fast-track court was constituted, despite the heinous nature of the crime. Today, this case is being heard under the additional charge of a CBI court," Gehlot said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government in the state, the former Chief Minister alleged that the BJP misled the people with false claims of compensation to the family of the slain tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

"They spread confusion with propaganda of Rs 5 to Rs 50 lakh as compensation and used the incident to gather votes," Gehlot said.

He also questioned the timing of a new film based on the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal up for release.

"Everyone knows who stands to benefit politically from this film, but justice has still not been served," he said, adding that if the case had remained with the Rajasthan Police, the accused would likely have been convicted by now.

On this day in June 2022, Kanhaiya Lal Sahu was brutally murdered in broad daylight at his tailoring shop in Udaipur, with his throat slit in a gruesome act that shocked the whole country.

Three years later, his elder son, Yash Sahu, continues to live by the three solemn vows he took after his father's death, during a protest demanding justice.

Yash has neither immersed his father's ashes nor worn shoes or slippers since the murder.

He has also not cut his hair for the past three years.

"Until the killers of my father are hanged, I will not break these vows," Yash says with quiet determination.

The Kanhaiya Lal case is currently being investigated by the NIA.

--IANS

arc/khz