Ashok Gehlot challenges Rajasthan govt’s ‘good governance’ claims

Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday compared his government's two-year tenure to the previous Congress government's five years. However, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responded on social media, challenging the government's claims of 'good governance' and highlighting issues of mismanagement.

Gehlot alleged that the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) is collapsing due to insufficient funds and mismanagement. He noted that about Rs 800 crore remains unpaid to drug vendors.

“Payments are due within 21 days, but the files have reportedly been pending with the secretariat for 6 months. This delay is impacting millions of elderly citizens and government employees with serious illnesses,” he said.​

Gehlot also criticised the Chief Minister, saying that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma makes grand claims of '5 years versus 2 years' in his 2-hour speech in the Assembly, but the reality is that today, even elderly pensioners and government employees suffering from illnesses are struggling to get medicines in the state.

“In the state, Rs 800 crore is outstanding to medicine vendors under the RGHS scheme. The rule requires payments within 21 days, but the files have been pending for 6 months. The result - elderly pensioners are returning empty-handed from medical stores and are forced to bear the burden of expensive private treatment. It's easy to sit in the seat of power and criticise the previous government, but it's difficult to maintain the facilities provided to the public,” he said.​

Gehlot urged the Chief Minister to move beyond speeches and address the needs of elderly citizens by ensuring immediate payment.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma, during the budget discussion, said his government has achieved more development in roads, electricity, and agriculture in two years than the Congress government did in five. However, Gehlot countered that development should be measured not just by statistics but also by the consistent delivery of essential public services. He said withholding funds is undermining previous welfare schemes.​

According to reports, many medical stores have stopped or reduced the provision of medicines on RGHS cards due to long-pending payments. Elderly pensioners who depend on government health benefits are now being forced to buy expensive medicines out of pocket. Gehlot called this a failure of the government and demanded immediate payment.

