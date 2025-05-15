As Vijay Shah moves SC against MP HC order, Vivek Tankha questions BJP’s legal support

Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) After BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah on Thursday approached the Supreme Court challenging a High Court order that initiated suo motu proceedings against him for his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha questioned whether the BJP’s legal team was helping Shah in the matter.

"Minister Vijay (Shah) is reaching the Supreme Court this morning. Is the BJP helping the minister through its legal team? This would go against the sentiments of the nation and the Indian Army. That is why the BJP is silent on the matter of dismissing the minister. Patriots will oppose this," Tankha posted on his social media account.

In another post, Tankha said, “Breaking News: If Vijay Shah's appeal is mentioned in the Supreme Court and heard, Rajya Sabha MPs and senior advocates Vivek Tankha, Kapil Sibal, Indira Jai ​​Singh and KTS Tulsi will stand in court against Vijay Shah.”

The development follows a stinging rebuke by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which described Shah’s remarks as “dangerous,” “scurrilous,” and “language of the gutter.” The court had ordered the police to register an FIR against him under charges of promoting enmity and hatred.

Acting on the court's directive, Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case late Wednesday night against Shah over his communal, sexist, and derogatory comments against Colonel Qureshi.

The High Court is also set to hold a hearing in the matter, during which it will seek a status report from the state police on the FIR.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi had gained public attention for conducting regular press briefings alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during Operation Sindoor – the Indian armed forces mission targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a viral video, Shah was heard saying: "They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers after stripping them. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists') sister in an Army plane to strike them in their homes. They made our sisters widows, so Modiji sent their own sister to reply to them."

Following public outrage, Shah issued an apology, saying he respected the armed forces and referred to Colonel Qureshi as a sister, apologizing “from the bottom of his heart.”

--IANS

pd/skp