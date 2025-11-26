As long as Constitution is secure, rights of every Indian are secure: LoP Gandhi on Samvidhan Divas

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday marked Constitution Day with a strong message, asserting that the Constitution is a sacred promise made to every Indian, and vowed that, "it is my duty to protect it, and I will stand first in front of every assault on it."

Posting a detailed note on X, LoP Gandhi wrote, “The Constitution of India is not just a book; it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country.” He stressed that the nation’s foundational document guarantees equality and dignity irrespective of caste, religion, region, language, or economic status.

“A promise that no matter what religion or caste one belongs to, whichever region one comes from, whatever language one speaks, whether poor or rich, one will receive equality, respect, and justice,” he added.

Calling the Constitution a “protective shield for the poor and the deprived”, LoP Gandhi said it serves as the strength and voice of every citizen. He urged people to safeguard its core values.

“As long as the Constitution is secure, the rights of every Indian are secure. Let us pledge that we will not allow any kind of attack on the Constitution. It is my duty to protect it, and I will stand first in front of every assault on it,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Extending greetings, he concluded his post with, “Heartfelt greetings to all of you on Constitution Day. Jai Hind, Jai Constitution.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also posted a message on X, recalling Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s words: “The Constitution is not merely a document for lawyers; rather, it is a means of living life, and its spirit remains ever constant.”

Kharge paid tributes to key figures of the freedom movement and the Constituent Assembly — including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Azad, Rajendra Prasad, Sarojini Naidu and Ambedkar — stressing the need to protect the Constitution’s guiding principles of justice, equality, liberty, fraternity, secularism and socialism.

He added that on this day, citizens must reaffirm their commitment to upholding democracy, unity, harmony and goodwill in the country.

Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, is observed every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. The Constitution came into force two months later, on January 26, 1950.

In 2015, the Government of India officially designated the day as Constitution Day to promote constitutional values and honour Dr Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary.

--IANS

rs/rad