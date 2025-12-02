As CM Yadav reviews Ministers' performance in 2 years, Oppn raises law & order in MP

Bhopal, Dec 2 (IANS) As Chief Minister Mohan Yadav started reviewing the performance of his Cabinet Ministers from Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders launched a unanimous attack on him, alleging that law and order situation in the state was worsening continuously.

Leading the attack, State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari said that the Opposition will appreciate CM Yadav's step, but it would be better if he reviews the performance of the departments he is handling, including the Home Department of the state.

"The Chief Minister is handing over a dozen departments, including the Home Affairs Department in the state. The law and order in Madhya Pradesh has collapsed and criminals have no fear of police. Therefore, it would be better if the Chief Minister reviews his own performance," Patwari added.

Senior Congress legislator and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath responding to the review of the Cabinet Ministers' performance by the Mohan Yadav-led state government, said that as a Chief Minister he should do it regularly.

Meanwhile, Nath also alleged that Madhya Pradesh has topped the country in 'crime' and 'corruption'.

"Madhya Pradesh is now known for crime and corruption, this is the real achievement of the BJP government in past 20 years. The is first on unemployment, atrocities against women and Scheduled Tribes/Scheduled Castes. There is no law and order in Madhya Pradesh," the former Chief Minister said talking to media at the state Assembly.

Chief Minister Yadav reviewed the performance of his Cabinet Ministers at the Assembly.

On the first day of the Assembly, the Chief Minister reviewed the performance of three Ministers -- Uday Pratap Singh ( Transport and School Education), Prahlad Patel (Panchayat and Rural Development) and Inder Singh Parmar (Higher Education Department).

As the State Home Department is handled by CM Yadav, the Opposition has been targeting him time and again whenever any big crime came to the fore for the last two years.

Sources aware of the political development told IANS that CM Yadav had already directed senior bureaucrats and the Ministers to be prepared for the review meeting.

Senior officers including the Chief Secretary will also join the meetings.

After the review meeting in Bhopal, two more days of department-wise meetings will be held in Khajuraho on December 8 and 9. The aim is to ensure better governance transparency and faster decision-making.

Importantly, the performance of Ministers has begun as CM Mohan Yadav's government is set to complete two years in office in the next two weeks.

