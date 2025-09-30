Arvind Sharma appointed new Madhya Pradesh principal secretary

Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) In an administrative reshuffle, Arvind Sharma, on Tuesday, has been appointed the new Madhya Pradesh Principal Secretary, marking the end of A.P. Singh’s decade-long tenure.

The transition, approved by Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, signals a new chapter in the Secretariat's functioning and has already stirred political debate.

Arvind Sharma, a former Director in the Lok Sabha, was inducted into the Assembly Secretariat after Speaker Tomar assumed the Speaker's role.

His elevation to the top administrative post is being seen as a strategic move to infuse fresh energy and parliamentary experience into the Secretariat's operations.

Sharma replaces A.P. Singh, who retired on Tuesday after serving as State Principal Secretary since 2016.

Singh's tenure, extended twice post-retirement, is considered unprecedented in the state Assembly's history.

Holding the position for 10 consecutive years, Singh set a record for administrative continuity in the Secretariat.

However, Singh's post-retirement appointment as an administrative member of the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sparked a controversy.

During the selection committee meeting, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar raised objections, alleging procedural irregularities and vowing that the Congress would challenge the appointment in the High Court.

Despite the political storm, Singh's farewell was marked by warmth and respect.

A ceremony was held at the Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday, attended by Speaker Tomar and senior officials.

Singh was also honoured by the former Legislative Assembly on Monday, where he reflected on his tenure, calling his service "a matter of pride".

The state government is expected to issue formal orders regarding Singh's new role in the Human Rights Commission soon.

With Arvind Sharma now at the helm, expectations are high for a renewed administrative approach.

His background in parliamentary affairs and prior experience in the Lok Sabha are likely to shape the Secretariat's future direction, especially as the state gears up for the 2028 Assembly elections.

