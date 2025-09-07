Arunachal youth motivated to don uniform, serve nation as Agniveers: Army

Itanagar, Sep 7 (IANS) The Indian Army, under the aegis of Army Recruiting Office, Jorhat (Assam), successfully conducted the Agniveer recruitment Rally at Gyaptong Regional Stadium, Rupa in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the event evoked a highly motivated response among the local youths, reinforcing their aspirations to don the uniform and serve the nation with pride as Agniveers.

Over 380 aspirants from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh reported and underwent physical fitness tests, physical measurement test, documentation, and medical examination as per the standards of the Indian Army, he said.

In the three day (September 3-5) rally shortlisted candidates of Arunachal Pradesh had earlier qualified in the online common entrance examination.

The rally was flagged off by the Director Recruiting (North East States) and witnessed the gracious presence of senior Army officers and civil dignitaries, who extended encouragement and support to the youth participating in the event, the spokesman said.

He said that the recruitment process was conducted in a transparent and fair manner, ensuring equal opportunity for all eligible candidates.

The wholehearted support of the civil administration and local military authorities enabled the smooth and efficient conduct of the rally.

Lt Col Rawat said that the final merit list of successful candidates would be published in due course, after completion of all stages of the recruitment process.

The Indian Army extends its appreciation to the people and administration of Arunachal Pradesh for their cooperation and congratulates all aspirants who participated with zeal and determination, the spokesman added.

In a separate event, at the picturesque Lhalung village in Menchuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, the annual worship of the 500-year-old Chandan tree was held on Sunday with deep devotion and cultural fervor.

The sacred tree is revered by the local Buddhist community and symbolizes not only faith but also the enduring heritage of the region.

The defence spokesman said that the monks from local monasteries, along with a large number of devotees, gathered at the site to offer prayers, light lamps, and perform rituals seeking peace, prosperity, and collective well-being. Elders of the village narrated the legends and history associated with the tree, passing on valuable cultural knowledge to the younger generation and reinforcing the community’s spiritual roots.

Troops assisted in organising the event and ensured seamless arrangements for the gathering. Beyond the ceremony, the Army has been actively engaged in the upkeep and preservation of this centuries-old heritage site through year-round stewardship, cleanliness drives, and maintenance of pathways leading to the sacred tree.

The participation of local military authorities reflects the strong bond between the armed forces and the people of the region. Such initiatives not only safeguard cultural and religious traditions but also strengthen the spirit of civil–military harmony in remote border areas. The event concluded with a collective prayer for peace, unity, and prosperity in the valley.

The annual worship of the Chandan tree continues to stand as a timeless reminder of Arunachal Pradesh’s spiritual richness and the shared commitment of the people and the Army to preserve it for future generations, Lt Col Rawat added.

