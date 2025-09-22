Arunachal trading body hail GST reforms, express satisfaction after interacting with PM Modi in Itanagar

Itanagar, Sep 22 (IANS) The business community in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday hailed the GST reforms saying that the restructuring of the tax will benefit the traders and all trading communities.

Tarh Nachung, President of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACC&I), expressed his satisfaction with the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Itanagar on Monday, highlighting that the new GST rates are expected to benefit all.

Local businessman and ACC&I President Tarh Nachung shared his views after interacting with the Prime Minister and said that the 25-minute face-to-face interaction with PM Modi will create a positive impact of the interaction on local trade and business.

He said the discussion focused on the GST reforms, which has now been simplified to just two slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The GST cut will benefit shopkeepers, consumers, and industries including insurance, construction equipment, and private vehicles’ owners, Nachung.

The trade body leader said that while many in interior areas of Arunachal Pradesh were previously unaware of GST, the state government has established frameworks to raise awareness across all 28 districts, ensuring that both traders and consumers can benefit from the reforms.

He described the interaction as “very valuable", noting that the Prime Minister personally explained how the reforms will support the business community and enhance consumer benefits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with traders and businessmen in Itanagar.

The meeting was part of a "GST Bachat Utsav" event, where the Prime Minister discussed the benefits of the newly implemented GST rate reduction.

The Prime Minister said the GST reforms taking effect from Monday will benefit the poor, middle class, women, farmers, traders and entrepreneurs, and urged everyone to celebrate a grand “GST Bachat Utsav".

PM Modi affirmed that the GST 'savings festival' would be a memorable milestone for the people. Addressing a mega public meeting at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar after laying the foundation stones for 13 development projects worth over Rs 5,127 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi shared the slogan with the crowd, “Garv se kahen, yeh swadeshi hai".

The Prime Minister urged the crowd to raise their hands with mobile flashlights, and thousands of people responded enthusiastically. Before attending the main event at the Indira Gandhi Park, PM Modi visited an exhibition and interacted with local traders, craftspersons and artisans. Local products were displayed in the exhibition.

In line with his vision of ensuring Ease of Doing Business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Prime Minister also interacted with local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation. PM Modi noted that during the festive season, citizens have received a double bonanza. He affirmed that the GST 'Savings festival' will bring in joy, prosperity and success to the people of India.

Acknowledging the large presence of women at the gathering and extended congratulations once again for the GST 'Savings festival', PM Modi emphasised that the benefits of the next-generation GST reforms will significantly impact them. He stated that households will now experience substantial relief in their monthly budgets.

Essential items such as kitchen supplies, educational materials for children, and footwear and clothing have become more affordable, the PM said. He announced that GST has now been simplified to just two slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent. PM Modi emphasised that many important items have become tax-free, and taxes on other goods have been significantly reduced. He highlighted that building a home, purchasing a scooter or bike, dining out, and travelling have all become more affordable.

