Arunachal targets 35,723 hectares under oil palm cultivation by 2025-26: Governor

Itanagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Monday said that the oil palm cultivation has already expanded by 4,690 hectares in the state, benefiting nearly 2,000 farmers under the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ scheme.

Looking ahead, the Governor said the state has set an ambitious target of bringing 35,723 hectares under oil palm cultivation by 2025-26. Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) on Monday visited a 4-hectare oil palm farm of progressive farmer Miti Megu Perme in Bosi Didum Village in Pasighat district. The Governor’s visit was aligned with the state government’s efforts to promote oil palm cultivation across Arunachal Pradesh.

The establishment of the country’s first crude palm oil mill at Roing and the new factory coming up at the Industrial Growth Centre, Niglok, are boosting farmer confidence and ensuring sufficient processing capacity for the future, he said.

The Governor emphasised that oil palm cultivation is not merely an agricultural activity but a vision for economic growth, farmer empowerment, and national self-reliance or Aatma Nirbhar. He noted that India, despite being one of the largest consumers of edible oil, continues to depend heavily on imports.

Promoting oil palm, therefore, is a strategic step by reducing import dependency, strengthening the rural economy, and ensuring price stability for consumers.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s potential, the Governor said that the state’s fertile soil, favourable climate, and abundant rainfall make it ideal for oil palm plantations. For farmers, it offers a steady income, long-term security, and better returns than most other oilseeds, while also creating opportunities for agro-based industries.

He commended the state government for prioritising oil palm cultivation, and the policy not only aims to enhance farmers’ livelihoods and generate employment but also supports the national goal of self-reliance. In doing so, it is attracting investment, improving rural infrastructure, and building stronger market linkages, he said.

Sharing progress, the Governor informed that Arunachal Pradesh produced over 5.19 lakh metric tons of food grains, nearly 15,000 metric tons of pulses, and over 39,000 metric tons of oilseeds last year. Fifteen soil testing laboratories have been set up, and more than 1.3 lakh soil health cards have been issued.

Cultivator Perme shared that the farm was established in 2017 and began harvesting in 2021. She said that palm oil is harvested 3 to 4 times a month, yielding 2 to 3 tonnes per harvest and added that the recent establishment of the Palm Oil Factory at Niglok has steadily increased the demand for palm oil, providing a strong market for local farmers.

Deputy Commissioner, East Siang district, Sonalika Jiwani, emphasised that, given the rising demand, oil palm cultivation is proving to be highly remunerative and holds significant potential to boost the local economy, providing sustainable income opportunities for farmers in the region.

During his visit, the Governor interacted with the Miti Megu Perme, other local farmers, and departmental officials, gaining first-hand insights into the farm’s operations.

