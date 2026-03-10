Arunachal targets 19 GW hydropower in ‘decade of hydro power’: Dy CM​

Itanagar, March 10 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday said the state possesses the largest hydropower potential in the country, estimated at around 58,000 MW, and the government aims to harness this resource to accelerate green energy generation and economic transformation.​

Presenting the state budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the government has declared 2025-2035 as the Decade of Hydro Power to ensure focused development of the sector. ​

During this period, the state aims to commission 19 GW of hydropower capacity, attracting investments of nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore, generating employment, and strengthening the economy.​

He said that in 2023, the government, with support from the Centre, rejuvenated 13 mega and large hydroelectric projects that had remained stalled for years. ​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stones for the Heo and Tato-I hydropower projects during his visit to Itanagar, further strengthening the state’s energy roadmap.​

Mein said total receipts for 2026-27 are projected at Rs 36,607 crore, including revenue receipts of Rs 30,733 crore and capital receipts of Rs 5,873 crore. ​

The fiscal deficit has been estimated at Rs 701 crore, about 1.7 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), within the limits prescribed under the fiscal responsibility framework.​

Highlighting economic progress, Mein said that over the past decade, Arunachal Pradesh’s GSDP grew nearly 135 per cent, while the state budget expanded by over 226 per cent and per capita income more than doubled.​

The state’s own resources increased by over 460 per cent, indicating stronger fiscal capacity. The GSDP has been estimated at Rs 41,314 crore at current prices, as communicated by the Union Ministry of Finance.​

He noted that central taxes remain the largest source of revenue. For 2025-26, the share is estimated at Rs 24,475 crore in the revised estimates, while projected at Rs 20,665 crore for 2026-27. ​

Though the share is expected to decrease following the 16th Finance Commission recommendations, Mein expressed confidence that growth in the national economy will expand the overall tax pool.​

On education, he said that teachers’ postings, as per norms, have increased from 24 per cent in 2016 to nearly 90 per cent today, improving learning in government schools. Dropout rates declined from 9 per cent to 7.6 per cent, while pre-primary classes expanded from 3 per cent to 28.5 per cent.​

In healthcare, institutional deliveries rose from 52.5 per cent to over 79 per cent, while infant mortality declined from 22.9 to 12.9, and under-five mortality dropped from 32.9 to 18.8.​

Mein also highlighted improved connectivity. The new terminal building of Donyi Polo Airport, inaugurated in September 2025, has strengthened aviation links, with daily flights to New Delhi and Kolkata, as well as civil cargo services.​

Border development has gained momentum under the Vibrant Villages Programme. ​

Out of 1,452 border villages, 455 along the Tibet border and 122 along the Bhutan and Myanmar borders have been identified for comprehensive development. In addition, 32 strategically important infrastructure projects have been completed in border districts.​

Mein said the designation of border villages as “India’s first villages” represents not merely a change in terminology but a significant shift in the country’s approach to frontier development and national integration.​

