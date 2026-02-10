Arunachal Pradesh holds 40 pc of India’s hydropower potential: Officials

Itanagar, Feb 10 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh, endowed with eight major river basins, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s total hydropower potential and over 9 per cent of the country’s small hydropower potential, officials said here on Tuesday.

A senior official of the state Power Department told IANS that Arunachal Pradesh’s total hydropower potential is estimated at more than 58,160 MW, making it one of the most power-rich states in the country in terms of hydro energy resources.

Spread across an area of 83,743 square kilometres, the northeastern state is geographically divided into five major river valleys -- Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap -- which together provide a vast scope for the development of large and small hydropower projects.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower potential, state Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the state is emerging as the country’s leading hydropower hub, with nearly 19,000 MW of capacity under various stages of development.

He said projects such as the 2,000-MW Lower Subansiri project are nearing completion, while several other mega projects will further strengthen the State’s economy.

Addressing a government function in Upper Subansiri district, the Chief Minister urged local communities to support hydropower development, highlighting the benefits of employment, land compensation and the newly announced policy under which one per cent of power sale revenue will be directly transferred to affected families through DBT, in addition to allocations under the Local Area Development Fund.

The Chief Minister also assured that issues raised in a six-point memorandum submitted by the Nah Welfare Society, including road connectivity, water supply and tourism infrastructure, would be examined and addressed through a dedicated project for Taksing and Kodoka areas.

Reiterating the government’s grassroots governance approach, Khandu said initiatives such as Seva Aapke Dwar, Sarkar Aapke Dwar, and Cabinet Aapke Dwar have brought governance closer to people, benefiting over 15 lakh citizens so far.

He announced that once basic infrastructure improves, a Cabinet Aapke Dwar meeting will also be held at Taksing.

Calling upon newly elected Panchayati Raj representatives to play a proactive role, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of transparency, convergence of schemes and people-centric planning under programmes like Viksit Bharat Gram Yojana, with focus on water security, infrastructure, livelihoods, agriculture, tourism and employment generation.

He expressed confidence that Upper Subansiri district, with collective effort and public participation, will emerge as a model of development, tourism and border area resilience in the coming years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 last year laid the foundation stones of 13 development projects, including two major hydro power projects, worth over Rs 5,127 crore at Itanagar.

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone of two major hydro power projects with a total generation capacity of 426 MW, and both the projects would be commissioned by the state-owned North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).

The projects include the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) of NEEPCO, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited.

According to the official, these two power projects, having an estimated cost of over Rs 3,700 crore, are being developed by NEEPCO in a joint venture with the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (3x80 MW), located in the Siyom sub-basin of Shi Yomi district, will generate about 1000 MUs annually. The Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (3x62 MW) will generate about 803 MUs annually.

--IANS

sc/dan