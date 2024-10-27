Arunachal Pradesh Governor interacts with Indian Army troops in Anini town

Anini (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) and his wife Anagha Parnaik interacted with the troops of Indian Army at Anini, Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

The Governor said the people of Arunachal Pradesh hold deep respect and admiration for the armed forces, a sentiment earned through years of positive engagement with the local communities, a release stated.



He encouraged the troops to maintain this goodwill by adopting proactive welfare measures and fostering a positive attitude.

Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'Viksit Bharat' and Vibrant Border Village programme, the Governor urged the forces to collaborate with local residents on various initiatives while also encouraging the community to take ownership of all Sadbhavana projects, the release stated.

He also recommended involving the local civilian population in efforts to secure the border areas.

The Governor shared his perspective on managing the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging its sensitivity and the challenges of monitoring it.

He advised the troops to stay physically fit, mentally vigilant, and aware of any hostile intentions across the border, ensuring the security and safety of the northern frontier.

General Officer Commanding, 2 Mountain Division Major General VS Deshpande and Commander 117 Mountain Brigade Brig K Jayashankar along with various units of Indian Army troops and officers and personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police participated in the Sainik Sammelan, the release added.

Local MLAs Mopi Mihu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora and Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok were present during the interaction. (ANI)

