Arunachal Pradesh: Four NPP legislators quit party, join PPA

Itanagar, June 16 (IANS) Four MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP) joined the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), according to a state assembly notification issued on Monday.

Both the NPP and PPA are, however, a part of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led ruling coalition government headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A notification issued by the state Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, the four NPP legislators who joined the PPA include, Namgey Tsering (who was elected from Tawang assembly constituency), Pesi Jilen (Liromoba), Tapi Darang (Pasighat East) and Oni Panyang (Mariyang-Geku).

The four MLAs had submitted a letter to the state assembly Speaker on May 12 declaring them to be a part of the PPA.

State assembly Secretary Tadar Meena in his notification said that the four MLAs joined the PPA as per the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules 1987.

With the merger of four NPP MLAs, the PPA, founded in 1977, now has six MLAs in the 60-member assembly. The BJP continues to maintain its dominant position with 46 seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has three seats, while the Congress has one.

There are three Independent MLAs as well.

Headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, NPP, which emerged as the second largest party in the April 2024 assembly polls, now has only one MLA -- Thangwang Wangham, who was elected to the house from Longding-Pumao assembly constituency.

Wangham is the President of the Meghalaya-based National Party’s Arunachal Pradesh unit. Leaders of both the NPP and PPA were not available for a comment about the new political development.

The change of loyalty by the four NPP legislators marks a strategic reealignment in the state’s political landscape, strengthening the presence of the PPA, Arunachal Pradesh’s lone regional party.

--IANS

sc/pgh