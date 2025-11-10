Arunachal Minister visits Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand to study rehabilitation model

Itanagar, Nov 10 (IANS) In a bid to ensure a more humane and inclusive approach to hydropower development, Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Monday visited the Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand to gain firsthand insights into the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) policy adopted during its construction.

A senior official said that the visit, aimed at studying best practices for the upcoming 1,200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, included an interaction with senior officials of the government-owned THDC India Ltd, led by chief technology officer L. P. Joshi.

Senior officials of the THDC India Ltd, a joint venture company of the Government of India and Uttar Pradesh government, General Manager Vijai Sehgal, Deputy GMs Mohan Singh Sirswal, Ganesh Bhatt and Nand Kishore and officials from the Tehri district administration accompanied the minister.

Minister Pul said the visit provided valuable exposure to land acquisition procedures, livelihood restoration programmes, and socio-economic rehabilitation measures implemented at Tehri, one of India’s tallest and most complex hydropower projects.

“The learnings from Tehri will be crucial in developing a socially responsible and sustainable Relief and Rehabilitation roadmap for the Kalai-II project,” she said.

The Tehri Dam, a 260.5-metre-high rock and earth-fill structure on the Bhagirathi River, generates over 1,000 MW of power and is regarded as an engineering marvel.

The project, executed by THDC India Ltd, has also been lauded for its large-scale resettlement and rehabilitation efforts.

Pul emphasised that Arunachal’s hydropower growth must go hand in hand with community welfare and cultural sensitivity.

“Development cannot come at the cost of people’s livelihoods. Our goal is to balance progress with compassion,” she said.

The Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project, proposed on the Lohit River, is estimated to cost around Rs 14,000 crore.

During a recent public hearing by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, more than 350 villagers from 33 habitations participated, calling for a robust Relief and Rehabilitation plan and transparent compensation measures.

Pul’s visit marks a significant step in aligning Arunachal Pradesh’s ambitious hydropower agenda with sustainable and community-focused development practices, the official said.

