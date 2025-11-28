Arunachal Kiwi gets global spotlight as Guv Parnaik leads promotion drive

Itanagar, Nov 28 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) has been actively promoting Arunachal Kiwi at national and global platforms to boost the visibility of the state's farmers, officials said on Friday.

The Governor's efforts go far beyond symbolic gestures, reflecting a deep commitment to ensuring that the hard work of kiwi growers receives the recognition and market access it truly deserves.

By personally reaching out to people across the country and abroad, Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd.) has become one of the strongest advocates for Arunachal's unique agricultural strengths.

A Raj Bhavan official said that each year, Raj Bhavan sends thoughtfully curated boxes of Arunachal Kiwi to some of the nation's most prominent dignitaries, including the President, Vice- President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Governors, and Chief Ministers.

This year, Raj Bhavan has taken a significant new step by sending Arunachal Kiwis to various embassies and consulates.

The aim is to explore fresh international avenues and open up new market opportunities for the hardworking kiwi farmers of the state, the official said.

He added that this warm and meaningful initiative showcases the exceptional taste and quality of Arunachal Kiwi and also draws attention to an important fact that the state contributes nearly 40 per cent of India's domestic kiwi production.

It is a matter of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh and a testament to the dedication of its farmers, he said.

"Adding to this achievement, Arunachal Pradesh is also the first state in India to receive organic certification for kiwi, a milestone that reflects its commitment to sustainable, healthy, and environmentally responsible farming practices."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while warmly acknowledging the gift of Arunachal kiwis, said that the gesture reflects the fertile land, rich natural wealth, and hardworking spirit of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the official added.

He noted with pride that Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as India's largest producer of kiwi, an achievement made possible by the determination of its people and their resolve to progress.

The Prime Minister appreciated the continuous efforts of the state government and administration in transforming local resources into meaningful opportunities and in nurturing the unique strengths of its people across various sectors.

He added that the flavour of the kiwis sent will always remind him of the warmth, goodwill, and cooperation of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the officials of the Horticulture Department of the state government, Arunachal Pradesh has produced more than 70 lakh kg of kiwi this year, engaging nearly 1,500 dedicated farmers across 3,582 hectares.

The major kiwi belts continue to be West Kameng and Lower Subansiri districts, while new and promising cultivation areas are emerging in Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Shi Yomi, Tawang, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Keyi Panyor with pockets in Kamle (Kamporijo circle), Papum Pare (Sagalee) and Upper Siang (Mariyang sub-division, Singa, Gelling), thanks to their favourable climate.

Notably, kiwi cultivation has been introduced in Singa and Gelling under the Vibrant Village Programme and is showing great potential and encouraging long-term prospects for farmers.

To support this growth, the Department of Horticulture, the Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Board, along with the Centre's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), are actively helping kiwi farmers connect with buyers and explore better market linkages.

Their efforts are ensuring that the hard work of farmers translates into real opportunities and sustained income.

--IANS

sc/khz