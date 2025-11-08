Arunachal implements NEP 2020 in letter and spirit to ensure inclusive, quality education: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Nov 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that Arunachal Pradesh is implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in letter and spirit to ensure access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability in education.

Inaugurating two new blocks -- one academic and one administrative -- of the Dorjee Khandu Government College in Tawang, Khandu said that with this new infrastructure, “we take another firm step towards nurturing the next generation of thinkers, leaders, and change-makers from the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Highlighting the transformative reforms under NEP-2020, the Chief Minister said all educational institutions in the state are being strengthened in line with the national framework.

Khandu expressed satisfaction that within a short span, Dorjee Khandu Government College has emerged as one of the most disciplined and result-oriented institutions in Arunachal Pradesh.

Urging students to uphold this tradition, he said, “Discipline is the foundation of success. I urge all students to carry this value with you beyond this campus and throughout your professional journey.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the college principal, the Chief Minister informed that the process for sanctioning additional faculty and ministerial staff is already underway.

He directed the Tawang Deputy Commissioner to coordinate with the principal on the procurement of furniture, boundary demarcation, and issuance of a land allotment certificate, assuring that funds will be provided for the construction of a boundary wall.

Recognising the importance of sports in education, Khandu proposed developing a dedicated playground for the college near the Tawang Stadium. He suggested repurposing old structures in the area and assured phased development of additional infrastructure in the coming years.

The Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the college fraternity for honouring the legacy of his late father, after whom the college is named, through the Karamveer Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship, which his family has been sponsoring.

Khandu announced a major enhancement of the scholarship amounts from the current academic year. The awards, earlier fixed at Rs 35,000 for the first position, Rs 23,000 for the second, and Rs 15,000 for the third, have now been increased to Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

Expressing pride over the college’s outstanding performance, Khandu noted that the institution has consistently maintained over 95 per cent pass percentage, achieving 100 per cent results in the last two academic sessions.

Lauding the efforts of Principal Dr Yeshi Gyetsen, the Chief Minister commended the institution for its rapid growth in both academic and infrastructural fronts since its inception in 2016 with a temporary structure.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Advisor (Education) Mutchu Mithi, MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Tsering Lhamu, and Namgey Tsering, along with Education Commissioner Amjad Tak and the Deputy Commissioner of Tawang.

