Arunachal has no homegrown insurgency, govt will resolve all challenges: CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar, March 2 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday asserted that the state does not have any homegrown insurgency, emphasising that whatever security or administrative challenges exist must be owned and addressed by the government with responsibility and resolve.

Addressing the inaugural session of the state-level conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants here at the DK Convention Centre, the Chief Minister said: “We cannot remain dependent on the Government of India for everything. It is our state, and we must rectify our issues.”

Khandu commended Arunachal Pradesh Police for neutralising attempts to revive insurgency under the name of United Tani Army (UTA) and called for strengthening the Special Task Force, enhancing training and manpower, and improving coordination with central armed forces, including Assam Rifles.

He observed that Arunachal Pradesh, the largest state in the Northeast, shares international boundaries with Bhutan and Myanmar and a border with Tibet.

Khandu called for correct official references in correspondence and emphasised vigilance along the Myanmar border, particularly in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, where extortion and drug trafficking linked to cross-border insurgent influence remain concerns.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for strong internal security, technology-driven policing and conviction-oriented criminal justice delivery. He noted, “For the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided decisive leadership to the country. We are progressing in every sector. But development and law and order must go hand in hand. Without maintaining law and order, development cannot move forward.”

Khandu emphasised strengthening cyber capabilities and digital forensics as technology has become the future of policing. He also underlined the need to activate official social media platforms of the Police Department to enhance public awareness and transparency.

Suggesting the formation of a dedicated social media team under the Director General of Police, he advised district Superintendents of Police to use official platforms responsibly. “The public must know the good work done by the police. Social media should be used for official communication, not personal purposes,” he said.

Acknowledging the state’s tribal diversity, he advised officers to understand the unique social pulse of each region. “Inclusive governance requires structured dialogue with stakeholders. Arunachal’s diversity is its strength, but we must understand local sensitivities,” he noted.

On the issue of illegal immigration, the Chief Minister informed that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is being technologically upgraded and will soon be launched in a digital format across the state. He emphasised the need to check illegal immigration proactively in the coming days.

Referring to the new criminal laws introduced under the leadership of the Prime Minister - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, BharatiyaNagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam - the Chief Minister described them as a transformative shift in India’s criminal justice system.

He congratulated the state police for achieving 100 per cent training coverage and rolling out initiatives such as e-Suraksha, e-Summons, ICJS integration, Nyay Shruti and deployment of mobile forensic vans.

However, he emphasised the urgent need to move from arrest-oriented to conviction-oriented policing.

“Arrests alone are not enough. Our conviction rate is reportedly around 30 per cent. We must coordinate with the Law and Judiciary Departments to understand why convictions are low and address the gaps,” he said, calling for joint brainstorming among police, law and judicial departments.

He stressed securing the “golden hour” for evidence preservation and strengthening the State Forensic Science Laboratory, including manpower augmentation.

Highlighting the importance of internal security in the journey towards a developed Arunachal, the Chief Minister called for greater focus on modern criminal justice systems, AI-driven policing, cyber security, narcotics control and women and child safety.

He congratulated the Roing Police Station for receiving the Best Police Station Award 2025 and commended the team for meeting national parameters through effective policing, integrity, empathy, discipline and technological adoption.

The Chief Minister lauded the achievements of Arunachal Pradesh Police, including the structured implementation of new criminal laws, destruction of around 16,000 acres of illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation, registration of hundreds of NDPS cases, major narcotics seizures and dismantling of an inter-state vehicle theft syndicate.

“Arunachal has transformed significantly in the last decade. The Police Department has also received substantial support from the Government, and we will continue to strengthen it further,” he assured. He added that recommendations emerging from the conference would be backed by financial allocations in the upcoming budget.

Welcoming the new DGP S.D. Singh Jamwal, whom he described as an experienced and dynamic officer with significant central deputation experience, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that under his leadership, Arunachal Pradesh Police would reach new heights. He also expressed hope that the DGP would have a stable and longer tenure to implement a clear vision for the force.

Reiterating that peace and stability remain the top priorities, the Chief Minister urged all officers to submit compliance reports on time and to conduct similar orientation meetings at district levels to ensure that conference outcomes are implemented effectively at the grassroots.

Home Minister Mama Natung, Advisor to Home Department Mutchu Mithi, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) S.D. Singh Jamwal, senior officers of the state police, CAPF and civil administration officials, were present.

The conference was organised as a follow-up to the 60th All India Conference of DGPs held recently in Raipur, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

