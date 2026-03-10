Arunachal Guv urges youth to embrace ‘Nation First’ spirit ​

Itanagar, March 10 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Tuesday stressed the importance of national commitment and encouraged the youth to imbibe the spirit of ‘Nation First’ in all their endeavours. ​

The Governor on Tuesday interacted with youths and students from border areas of the state at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar. ​

Continuing his endeavour to connect with young minds, especially from border areas, the Governor emphasised that the youth are not only the future of the nation but also its present strength and driving force. ​

Highlighting the state's developmental progress and strategic importance, the Governor said that while Arunachal Pradesh is steadily progressing, the younger generation has a vital role in shaping an even better future. ​

He encouraged them to actively contribute to society, safeguard the environment, and work towards the overall development of the state. ​

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd.) also underscored that while development and modernisation are essential, equal care must be taken to preserve the State’s rich customs, traditions, and natural environment. ​

The Governor advised the students to prepare themselves for the future through education, discipline, and strong motivation.​

He urged them to remain curious, passionate, and socially responsible, and to actively engage with civic issues, especially those related to cleanliness. ​

Exhorting the young participants to dream big, the Governor reminded them that the responsibility of nation-building, particularly in border areas, will rest on their shoulders. ​

As the future leaders of Arunachal Pradesh, he urged them to actively participate in developmental initiatives and social causes that contribute to the growth and well-being of their communities. ​

Youth and students from Tawang, Jang, Lhou, and Mukto, who are currently on a five-day educational tour organised by the Rhebla Gangsum Students' organisation, under the theme ‘World beyond Classroom’, participated in the interaction. ​

The programme provided the youth and students with an opportunity to engage with the Governor and gain insights into leadership, responsibility, and the role of youth in nation-building. ​

