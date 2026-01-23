Arunachal Guv urges new DGP to take action against illegal migration

Itanagar, Jan 24 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) has advised newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal to initiate firm, decisive and time-bound measures to address the issue of illegal migration, underscoring its serious implications for social harmony and internal security in the state.

Read More

Having assumed charge as the new state police chief on Thursday, the DGP briefed the Governor, on Friday, on his immediate priorities and strategic roadmap aimed at strengthening peace, public safety, and overall law and order across the state.

The Governor has also stressed the need for focused and sustained efforts to curb the growing menace of drugs, particularly to safeguard the youth from substance abuse.

A Lok Bhavan official said that special attention was drawn to the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, where the Governor Parnaik underlined the importance of instilling a strong sense of security and confidence among the people through visible policing, effective intelligence gathering, and close coordination with local communities.

Emphasising the role of the police as the first point of contact for citizens, Governor Parnaik emphasised strict discipline, proactive leadership, and the highest standards of professionalism in the police force.

He called for people-friendly policing that is responsive, compassionate, and fair, while also underscoring the need to prioritise the welfare, morale, and working conditions of police personnel.

The Governor further advised the DGP to ensure the optimum and judicious utilisation of manpower and resources to maintain law and order effectively and efficiently.

He strongly recommended the extensive use of modern technology by the state police, including digital surveillance, data-driven policing, and smart crime analysis tools, to enhance efficiency and move towards a crime-free Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that technology, when combined with ethical policing and community trust, can significantly strengthen preventive and responsive law enforcement.

The DGP assured the Governor that he would work with dedication to translate this vision into action, striving to build a crime-free state and a people-friendly, professional police force committed to serving and protecting every citizen with integrity and empathy.

Meanwhile, DGP Jamwal on Friday paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Chief Minister in a post on his X account said: "Extended best wishes to S.D. Singh Jamwal, IPS, on his assumption of charge as the Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police during his courtesy call today. We discussed the shared responsibility of ensuring peace, public safety, and a responsive policing system that inspires confidence among citizens."

"I am confident that his experience and professionalism will further strengthen the law & order framework of the state. Looking forward to working together in the service of the people of Arunachal Pradesh," CM Khandu added.

The DGP also met the state Home Minister Mama Natung on Friday.

Natung in a post on X said: "Warm welcome and best wishes to S.D. Singh Jamwal, IPS, on assuming charge as the Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh. We look forward to strengthening professional policing, efficient service delivery, and public trust together."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this month appointed senior IPS officer (1995-batch) S.D. Singh Jamwal as the new DGP of Arunachal Pradesh replacing Anand Mohan, a 1994-batch IPS officer.

Both Jamwal and Mohan belong to Arunachal Pradesh–Goa–Mizoram–Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

--IANS

sc/khz