Arunachal Guv urges engineers to follow ‘Zero Tolerance for Corruption’ policy

Itanagar, July 24 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday highlighted the state government’s firm stance against malpractices, as reflected in the recent passage of the ‘Zero Tolerance for Leakage and Corruption’ resolution in the state Assembly.

Inaugurating the two-day capacity building training programme for engineers of the state Public Works Department (PWD), the Governor underscored the critical importance of financial prudence in all developmental works.

He called upon engineers and officials alike to uphold the highest standards of accountability, ensure complete transparency in financial dealings, and treat public resources with the same diligence and care as their own.

The Governor also voiced serious concerns over issues affecting infrastructure quality in the state. He highlighted the prevalent and problematic practice of sub-letting project works, stating that while it may bring short-term economic benefits to some individuals, it has severely compromised quality, accountability, and public trust.

Lt. Gen Parnaik suggested reviewing and reforming the culture of sub-letting by ensuring that contracts are executed by those with the qualifications, capacity, and the will to deliver with integrity and excellence.

The Governor urged the engineers to actively embrace and integrate modern technological tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), GIS mapping, and smart monitoring systems into every stage of project planning and execution.

He stressing the importance of technical up-skilling and ethical conduct for sustenance and future readiness, he called upon engineers to embrace innovation, sustainability, and above all, integrity in their work.

He emphasised on accountability and individual uprightness, while advising that every project an engineer takes up, its design, quality, budget, timeline, and societal impact must stand for his or her trust and reliability.

Lt. Gen Parnaik also advised them never to compromise on quality.

The State PWD and the Indian Building Congress, Arunachal Pradesh Centre jointly organised the two-day training programme. The programme aims to equip PWD engineers with the latest knowledge and practices in engineering, planning, execution, and ethical governance in infrastructure development. It is attended by engineers from across the state and features expert lectures, case studies, and interactive sessions.

--IANS

sc/pgh