Arunachal Guv reviews law and order situation in state's sensitive districts

Itanagar, July 27 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Saturday in a meeting reviewed the law and order situation of sensitive Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor shared his concerns about various issues affecting the TCL districts, which are hindering the state's and central government's rapid development efforts.

The Governor called upon the ministers, legislators, security agencies, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police to join hands in a spirit of unity and purpose to address these challenges.

He stressed the need for a coordinated approach, rooted in dialogue and mutual understanding, to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the TCL districts.

Underscoring the importance of collective responsibility, the Governor urged all stakeholders, from elected representatives to frontline administrators to focus on finding actionable solutions and building a positive way forward.

He particularly highlighted the importance of fostering a people-friendly police force, one that is approachable, sensitive, and committed to serving even the most marginalized sections of society.

The maiden security meeting on TCL was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Ministers Gabriel Denwang and Wangsu, and Wangki Lowang, MLAs of Tirap, Longding, Changlang, and Namsai, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Tirap, Longding, Changlang, and Namsai.

In another event, the Governor on Saturday participated in the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration held at Namsai, which shares a border with Assam.

The Governor laid a wreath and paid floral tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of the brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces personnel during the Kargil War.

Addressing the people on the occasion, the Governor paid glowing tributes to the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the fallen heroes.

Recalling the bravery of young soldiers who faced harsh conditions with extraordinary resolve, he said that their legacy is not just written in history books but etched in the soul of the nation.

The Governor said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just about remembering a military triumph, but a call to live each day with honour and commitment to the nation.

He appealed to all to prove ourselves worthy of the freedom the martyr died to protect. The Governor also emphasized the war’s lasting contributions to national security, including enhanced border vigilance, modernization of defence capabilities, and strengthened civil-military coordination.

Looking ahead, the Governor called upon citizens, especially the youth to draw inspiration from Kargil and contribute to the nation with pride and purpose. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Commander, 25 Sector, Assam Rifles, Brig. Sarabjeet Singh spoke on the occasion.

--IANS

sc/pgh