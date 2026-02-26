Arunachal govt focuses on border development, aims to drive reverse migration: Dy CM

Itanagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday reaffirmed the state government’s strong commitment to border area development, stating that special policy focus is being accorded to remote and frontier regions of the state.

Addressing the 48th Nyokum Yullo celebrations at Tali in Kra Daadi district, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that targeted investments in infrastructure, agriculture and livelihood generation would encourage reverse migration, enabling people to return to their native villages with dignity and economic security.

Joining the Nyishi community in celebrating one of their most important festivals, Mein extended warm greetings to the people and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, good harvest and harmony.

Describing Nyokum Yullo as more than a festival, he said it represents a profound reflection of the Nyishi community’s spiritual bond with nature, collective unity and ancestral faith.

He lauded the community for its steadfast commitment to preserving traditional rituals, attire and indigenous knowledge systems.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that in an era of rapid modernisation, safeguarding cultural identity while embracing development is essential to sustain Arunachal Pradesh’s rich and diverse heritage.

Highlighting the development trajectory of the Tali-Pipsorang region, Mein observed that agriculture continues to be the backbone of the local economy.

Large Cardamom remains the primary cash crop supporting rural livelihoods, while orange cultivation and other horticultural activities are steadily expanding.

He underlined the immense potential of horticulture in the belt, stating that enhanced production, value addition and improved market access could generate sustainable income opportunities and further strengthen the rural economy.

On connectivity, Mein informed that six roads are being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and four roads under the Vibrant Villages Programme to ensure all-weather connectivity in remote and border habitations.

He added that projects under the Central Road Fund and the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund are also progressing steadily.

The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Scheme, including the proposed Tali Ring Road, will further aid township expansion and accelerate local economic growth, he said.

In the infrastructure sector, Mein said that a Mini Secretariat is under construction to enhance governance and administrative efficiency.

A tourist lodge is also planned to tap the tourism potential of the region. Several new school buildings under the Shikshit Arunachal initiative are improving educational infrastructure, while administrative offices at Pipsorang SDO, Nyorig Circle and Paye Circle are being constructed to bring governance closer to the people.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that 100 per cent household coverage has been achieved under the Jal Jeevan Mission, ensuring safe drinking water to every home in the area.

In the power sector, the Pale Hydel Project is in the final stage of completion and is expected to significantly enhance electricity supply and support sustainable development in the region.

