Arunachal Governor stresses inclusive, quality education for future-ready youth

Itanagar, Feb 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Friday emphasised that the state’s education department must ensure every child and young person has access to quality learning, relevant skill development and supportive institutions that foster confidence and prepare them to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

An official said that during a meeting with State Education Minister P.D. Sona and Commissioner (Education) Amjad Tak at Lok Bhavan, the Governor underscored the importance of well-trained and motivated teachers, residential schooling facilities where required, and digital-enabled classrooms to overcome geographical challenges.

During the meeting, the Governor reviewed the progress and challenges of the state’s education sector. The review focused on strengthening the education system to meet the aspirations of Arunachal’s youth and the evolving needs of the state.

Referring to Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the Governor stressed the need for robust monitoring mechanisms on the ground to drive systemic reforms in school education, with special focus on foundational literacy and numeracy.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd.) also shared his views on expanding higher education institutions, strengthening scholarship support, and introducing more skill-based professional courses within Arunachal Pradesh to reduce migration and unlock the full potential of the state’s youth.

He said that these reforms would transform education into a powerful engine of inclusive growth, cultural confidence, and a ‘Viksit Arunachal Pradesh’.

Meanwhile, the Governor on Friday witnessed the ninth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ from Lok Bhavan.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 reinforced the message that examinations are a natural part of learning and should not become a source of fear or stress.

He said that the interaction encouraged students to focus on conceptual understanding rather than mechanical learning, manage time effectively, and maintain physical and mental well-being through discipline, fitness, and mindfulness.

The Governor called upon parents to be empathetic and supportive, avoiding undue pressure and comparisons. He also urged teachers to act as mentors who inspire curiosity, creativity, and confidence.

He said that the programme echoed the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020 by promoting holistic, joyful, and stress-free education that nurtures well-rounded and resilient learners, adding that the Prime Minister’s interaction with children from the Northeast Region was a positive highlight.

