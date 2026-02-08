Arunachal Governor calls for timely welfare delivery for ex-servicemen

Itanagar, Feb 8 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K. T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Sunday emphasised the need for the timely implementation of welfare schemes, prompt disbursal of financial assistance, and effective grievance redressal mechanisms for ex-servicemen across the state.

The Governor reviewed welfare measures taken up by the state's Rajya Sainik Board with the Director-cum-Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, Air Commodore R. D. Mosabi (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan.

They held detailed discussions on the welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents, resettlement and employment support, and effective coordination with the Armed Forces and government agencies.

The Governor, sharing his concern for the welfare of his former comrade in arms, underscored the state's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their families through the timely implementation of welfare schemes, financial assistance, and responsive grievance redressal.

He also suggested organising ex-servicemen rallies in collaboration with Indian Armed Forces units stationed in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure wider outreach and direct engagement.

Emphasising dignified resettlement, Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd), who himself is a former Army Commander, called for concrete and result-oriented measures to support ex-servicemen through skill development, employment facilitation, and guidance for self-employment.

He further advised the Rajya Sainik Board to function as a strong coordinating platform between the Armed Forces, the state government, Zila Sainik Boards, and the Kendriya Sainik Board to ensure effective policy implementation and meaningful outreach to the veteran community.

On Saturday, Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), along with the First Lady, Bharti Singh, graced the state-level ex-servicemen rally organised at Lammual ground in Aizawl.

Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga also attended the event. He highlighted the state's proud tradition of peace, harmony and mutual respect between civilians and personnel in uniform.

The Governor highlighted that Mizoram's ex-servicemen stand out among their counterparts across India as some of the most well-dressed and smartest, remarking, "This is an epitome of how an ex-serviceman should conduct himself."

The Governor described the rally as a powerful reflection of mutual respect, trust, cooperation, and goodwill between the public and the armed forces.

