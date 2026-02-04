Arunachal CM Pema Khandu calls for time-bound solution to Vijaynagar settlers' issues

Itanagar, Feb 4 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Wednesday, called for a serious, time-bound and consultative approach to resolve the long-pending issues of the Vijaynagar settlers, describing them as the "sentinels of Vijaynagar" who have safeguarded one of the state's most remote frontiers for generations.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the screening of the documentary film "The Untold Story of Vijaynagar", produced by Papai Nalo Films, at the Banquet Hall in Niti Vihar here, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Ministers, MLAs and other distinguished guests.

Commending filmmaker Papai Nalo and his team, Khandu said, the documentary powerfully brings to light the historical context, sacrifices and unresolved grievances of the settlers who were relocated to Vijaynagar in the 1960s.

"This film is not just documentation -- it is a voice for the voiceless," he said, noting that nearly two years of extensive field research had gone into its making.

Recalling his own visits to Vijaynagar, the Chief Minister said the area was never unfamiliar to him, having travelled there both by helicopter and later by road under extremely challenging conditions.

"The lack of connectivity and basic amenities was evident. Without roads and access, development remains incomplete," he added.

Chief Minister Khandu candidly acknowledged that both the Union government and successive state governments had failed to adequately address the genuine problems of the settlers, many of whom were former Assam Rifles personnel encouraged to settle in the region with assurances that were never fully honoured.

He referred to issues including premature retirement, denial of retirement benefits, lack of land security, and the continuing identity crisis faced by later generations despite their educational achievements.

Highlighting recent legal developments, the Chief Minister referred to a 2025 High Court judgment directing the state government to resolve land-related issues of the settlers.

He told that the Land Department and the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang district, Vishal Sah, are already working in this direction and assured that the state Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta would be instructed to expedite the process.

Emphasising Arunachal Pradesh's unique tribal and constitutional dynamics, CM Khandu stressed the need for a "middle path" arrived at through extensive consultations with local tribes, community-based organisations (CBOs), apex tribal bodies and all stakeholders, including the Gorkha community and the Yobin tribe of the region.

"This is our problem, and we must resolve it ourselves. Arunachal Pradesh's issues cannot be solved from outside the state," he said, urging legislators and the public to approach the matter with maturity, research and sensitivity rather than speculation or superficial commentary.

Drawing parallels with the state's progress in resolving other long-standing issues such as the Assam–Arunachal boundary dispute and the Chakma–Hajong matter, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the grievances of the Vijaynagar settlers would also be addressed through structured dialogue and cooperation between the state and Central governments.

Chief Minister Khandu noted that with the documentary now entering the public domain through social media and digital platforms, the true story of Vijaynagar would reach a national and global audience, bringing renewed focus on the need for justice and resolution.

The Chief Minister reiterated that "The Untold Story of Vijaynagar" would play a crucial role in disseminating factual information and supporting the state government's efforts to arrive at a lasting and humane solution.

