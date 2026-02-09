Arunachal: Assam Rifles–Indian Coast Guard joint bike rally ends at Pangsau Pass

Itanagar, Feb 9 (IANS) Symbolising unity and inter-service synergy, the Assam Rifles–Indian Coast Guard joint bike rally culminated at the historic Pangsau Pass on Monday, officials said. ​

Read More

​Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that Phase-II of the ‘Samudra se Parvat Tak’ joint bike rally, organised by the Indian Coast Guard in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, marked the successful completion of a unique outreach initiative highlighting national resolve and seamless integration between India’s maritime and land-based forces. ​

Pangsau Pass, also known as Pan Saung Pass, situated at an altitude of 3,727 feet on the crest of the Patkai Hills along the India–Myanmar border, served as the symbolic culmination point of the rally. ​

Lt Col Rawat said that on the final day, the rally proceeded from Jairampur to Nampong Higher Secondary School, where the participants interacted with students and local residents. ​

Motivational talks were delivered, and inspirational films showcasing the ethos, roles, and commitment of the Indian Coast Guard and the Assam Rifles were screened to instil values of discipline, service, and nation-building among the youth.

​The rally was flagged in at Pangsau Pass by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Assam Rifles. The culmination ceremony featured a vibrant Assam Rifles pipe band performance, presentation of mementoes, and interactions with local residents, including cross-border engagement with Myanmar nationals, reinforcing people-to-people connections and fostering goodwill along the international boundary.

​The spokesman said that the ‘Samudra se Parvat Tak’ joint bike rally stands as a strong expression of inter-service coordination, youth engagement and border outreach, strengthening national integration from the seas to the mountains. ​

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Monday launched ‘Mission Krishiveer’ to strengthen farm-to-force linkage in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Lt Col Rawat said that the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps launched the initiative at Sigar Military Station in collaboration with the Army Service Corps. ​

The project establishes a structured “farm-to-force” supply chain by directly linking local farmers with Army units deployed in the region. The initiative aims to ensure a steady supply of fresh, high-quality agricultural produce to troops while simultaneously enhancing income opportunities for farmers in the state.

​The event was attended by Mebo Assembly constituency MLA Oken Tayeng, senior Army officials, representatives of the civil administration and local farmers.

​--IANS

sc/dan