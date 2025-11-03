Arunachal: Adventure at the peak, Indian Army's Mount Kangto expedition flagged off

Itanagar, Nov 4 (IANS) In a stirring display of courage and determination, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, flagged off Mount Kangto (7,042 m / 23,103 ft) expedition in Arunachal Pradesh from a forward base of Gajraj Corps on Monday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said said that the expedition, comprising 18 bravehearts of the Indian Army, embarked on a formidable journey to summit one of the most challenging and least scaled peaks of the Eastern Himalayas -- Mount Kangto, which was last successfully scaled in 1930.

He said that navigating treacherous icy ridges, glacial crests, and thin air at extreme altitudes, the team will showcase the grit, discipline, and indomitable spirit that define the Indian Army.

The mission embodies the Corps’ commitment to adventure, endurance, and excellence in one of the most rugged terrains in the country.

This extraordinary endeavour -- “Josh in the Hearts, Summiting Mount Kangto!” stands as a testament to the courage and resilience of the soldiers of Gajraj Corps, symbolising the Indian Army’s unyielding spirit in the face of adversity.

In another development a team of officers of Dao Warriors organised a nationwide series of presentations on the Battle of Walong across schools and colleges in Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Namsai, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai during October-November.

According to the Defence spokesman the initiative aimed to educate and inspire the youth about the unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles during the 1962 operations.

The presentations received overwhelming participation from students, who demonstrated deep patriotic fervour and curiosity about the heroic defence of Walong, the only counter-attack by Indian forces during the 1962 conflict.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the presence of senior veterans who shared firsthand experiences added immense value and emotional depth to the events.

This outreach initiative not only strengthened civil-military connection but also served as a befitting tribute to the brave units that fought in the Battle of Walong and a solemn homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in service of the nation, the spokesman added.

