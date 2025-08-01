Arun Chaturvedi appointed chairman of Rajasthan State Finance Commission

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) The Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government has appointed former state unit BJP president and ex-Cabinet minister Arun Chaturvedi as the chairman of the State Finance Commission.

Besides, retired IAS officer Naresh Thakral has been appointed as a member of the commission.

Both appointments will be for a tenure of one and a half years.

Chaturvedi, a senior BJP leader with extensive administrative and political experience, is expected to bring renewed focus to the financial empowerment of local governance bodies.

Speaking on his appointment, Chaturvedi said that the government, in coordination with the party organisation, is steadily progressing with political appointments, and more names will be announced in due course.

He emphasised that his top priority as chairman will be to strengthen the institutional framework of the Finance Commission and enhance revenue generation capacities for municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions to facilitate their development.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma congratulated him on the occasion.

Taking to X, he wrote: "Hearty congratulations to former state president of BJP, Rajasthan, Dr. Arun Chaturvedi ji on being made the chairman of the State Finance Commission. I pray to God for your successful tenure."

Also, on Friday, CM Sharma directed officials to take immediate steps to streamline traffic movement in Jaipur city and develop a long-term strategy to address growing transportation demands.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday, he emphasised that the Home and Transport Department, Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), Urban Development and Housing Department, and Autonomous Governance Department should work in coordination with collective responsibility.

CM Sharma stressed the need to enhance public awareness regarding traffic rules and promote a culture of disciplined driving.

He instructed officials to promote “traffic sense” among citizens and ensure strict enforcement of traffic regulations.

To bolster monitoring capabilities, he ordered the installation of modern surveillance cameras in Jaipur using funds from the Rajasthan Transport Infrastructure Development (RTID) Fund. A centralised control room will also be developed to oversee traffic rule violations.

Highlighting the urgent need to reduce congestion, the Chief Minister directed the development of a one-way traffic system on major roads, incorporating suggestions from local traders and the general public.

He also instructed the immediate relocation of identified auto and bus stands and emphasized that bus operations should commence from the Hirapura Bus Terminal after the monsoon season.

Additionally, the Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) buses must be effectively operated from the newly relocated bus terminals to ensure smooth intra-city passenger movement.

Sharma further called for the development of multilevel parking facilities at key locations in the city and directed JDA to create yard spaces for seized e-rickshaws while enforcing guidelines for zone-wise e-rickshaw operations.

